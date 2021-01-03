Fire Destroys Mobile Home, Damages Another in Jamul

Mobile Home Park Fire
Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze at a mobile home park in Jamul. Photo via @CALFIRESANDIEGO

A fire at a mobile home park Sunday destroyed one trailer and damaged another, displacing two residents, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire was reported at 7:39 a.m. at one unit of the small park on State Route 94 near Lyons Valley Road, said Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire engulfed one unit and damaged another. It was knocked down at 8:50 a.m.

Shoots said firefighter access to the fire was challenging because of a narrow driveway at the park. Also, the nearest fire hydrant was across SR-94, which had to be shut down in both directions for a time to allow firefighters to lay water hoses across the highway.

A woman from one of the trailers and a man from the other trailer were displaced and helped out by the Red Cross, according to Cal Fire.

— City News Service

