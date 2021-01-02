Share This Article:

A 60-year-old woman suffered a traumatic brain injury and other serious injuries when she was struck while crossing a San Diego street by a motorist who fled the scene, authorities said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of 54th Street in the Oak Park neighborhood, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The woman was not in a crosswalk when she crossed the street and was violating posted signs when she was struck by a vehicle that was southbound in the No. 1 southbound lane, Heims said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed life-threatening, he said.

There were no witnesses to the crash and so there was no suspect information, Heims said.

— City News Service

Motorist Flees After Seriously Inuring Woman Crossing 54th Street was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: