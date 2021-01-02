Hit-and-Run Driver in Toyota Minivan Injures Pedestrian in Sherman Heights


A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 46-year-old man suffered a broken leg Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across a street in the Sherman Heights area of San Diego.

The crash occurred at 3:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of Market Street, said San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez.

The man was struck by a westbound minivan while crossing southbound, Martinez said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of a broken right femur, he said.

The vehicle that allegedly hit him was described as a white or silver 2005 to 2010 Toyota Sienna, Martinez said. There was no suspect description.

— City News Service

