Three Injured in Logan Heights Drive-By Shooting

A drive-by shooting in Logan Heights sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on New Year’s Day, police said.

Some suspects in an unidentified vehicle opened fire on a group of people standing in front of a home at 3010 Martin Ave. at 4:17 a.m., according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Three people were struck, while two others were shot at but not injured, Martinez said.

A 25-year-old female victim was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, and two other victims were taken to a local hospital about an hour later. One of those victims was a man in his 30s who was wounded in the hand and shoulder. The other victim was a 37-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the left bicep.

“All of the victims’ wounds are non-life-threatening,” Martinez said.

The names of the victims were not released and police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department watch commander at 619-531-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

