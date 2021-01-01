3 Injured When Stage Collapses at Illegal New Year’s Party in Miramar Warehouse

Share This Article:

Three people were being treated Friday morning for injuries sustained when a stage collapsed inside a warehouse in Miramar where an illegal New Year’s Eve party was being held.

Police responded about 10 p.m. Thursday to a warehouse at 7574 Trade Street, near Camino Santa Fe, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The three people were injured when a stage on an upper floor, that was not up to code, collapsed, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell of San Diego Fire-Rescue.

A news photographer at the scene said at least 300 people were attending the party and many appeared to be under age and alcohol was being served.

The party was also apparently in violation of public health orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The conditions of the injured persons were not disclosed.

— City News Service

