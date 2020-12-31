Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car on Harbinson Avenue in La Mesa

Share This Article:

A car struck and killed a 54-year-old woman Thursday in La Mesa.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Harbinson Avenue at 3:35 p.m., a few minutes after receiving multiple 911 calls, La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said.

They arrived and rendered aid to the injured pedestrian but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Runge said.

The driver of the 2016 Subaru SRX was a 27-year-old woman who had a passenger with her. The woman was driving eastbound on Harbinson Avenue at the time of the collision.

Neither the driver nor passenger were injured, Runge said. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the collision.

Officers closed Harbinson Avenue in both directions between Colony and Bonita roads following the collision.

Runge said the identification of all parties involved was being withheld pending further investigation by La Mesa police with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with further information on the collision is urged to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400.

– Staff reports

