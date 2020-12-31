Truck Crash On I-5 Damages Guard Rail, Causes Minor Fuel Spill

Share This Article:

The north- and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton remained closed Thursday morning after a delivery truck crashed into the center divider, the California Highway Patrol said.

Along with damaging 100 feet of guard rail, the crash resulted in 20 gallons of fuel being spilled, according to CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt.

The crash was reported at 1:54 a.m., just north of the truck weigh scales.

Bettencourt said there were no injuries, and that a clean-up process is underway.

–City News Service

