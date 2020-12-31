Oak Park Fire Injures 5, Causes $450,000 in Damages

Share This Article:

An investigation was underway Thursday into a fire at an Oak Park home that burned a firefighter and injured three children and an adult.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Heartland Fire & Rescue crews responded at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the blaze at a two-story house at 6203 Romo St., and extinguished it in about 30 minutes.

Three children in the home suffered smoke inhalation, while the adult was injured in a jump from a second-story window, SDFRD said. All four were taken to UCSD Medical Center for treatment.

A San Diego firefighter suffered a minor burn to his leg and was taken to Alvarado Hospital, fire officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $450,000 in damages.

–City News Service

