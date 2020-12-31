Firefighter Burned, Mother and Children Suffer Smoke Inhalation in House Fire

Share This Article:

A firefighter suffered a burn and a mother and three of her children were also injured in a house fire in Oak Park Wednesday evening.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and Heartland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the blaze at a two-story single-family home at 6203 Romo St. which started at 5:30 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, which said it took about 30 minutes to get the fire knocked down.

A San Diego firefighter suffered a minor burn to his leg and was taken to Alvarado Hospital. The mother and her three children suffered from smoke inhalation and all four were taken to UCSD Medical Center for treatment, fire officials said.

A fire investigator was looking into the cause of the blaze.

There were no damage estimates given for the structure or contents in the home.

— City News Service

