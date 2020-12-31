Driver Leads Police on Short Pursuit in La Jolla Before Crashing Into Wall

Share This Article:

While police officers staked out a street near UC San Diego Thursday after word of a large party taking place in violation of public health orders, they ran the plates on a passing grey sedan.

They found the vehicle had been stolen and went in pursuit of the car on La Jolla Farms Road shortly before 8 p.m. After traveling a short distance, the driver crashed into a wall, according to OnScene.TV.

Officers took him into custody at gunpoint, then closed the road, near Greentree Lane, for approximately 40 minutes to investigate.

The suspect was not injured in the crash.

– Staff reports

