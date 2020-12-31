Authorities Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Elderly Cyclist in Crosswalk

Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday sought public help in finding a driver who fled after hitting a bicyclist in the Mira Mesa neighborhood.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, a pickup turned right turn onto Gold Coast Drive from Camino Ruiz and struck the 70-year-old man on a bicycle while he was in a crosswalk, according to San Diego police.

He was treated for a broken leg, police said.

The driver did not stop to render aid or call 911, and was last seen heading southbound on Ambassador Avenue, police said. The pickup was described as white 1997-2000 Toyota Tacoma with a camper shell, and may have front-end damage.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest. Those with information should call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7807 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

