Share This Article:

A felony warrant suspect was taken into custody Wednesday following a police search of the San Diego River bottom in Santee.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Shortly after 10 a.m., sheriff’s deputies encountered 38-year-old Sean Manley on Mission Gorge Road, near Forester Creek, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Pat McEvoy. The lieutenant said Manley was being sought on a felony warrant for alleged possession of a dagger.

McEvoy said the suspect ran from deputies upon spotting law enforcement and fled into the river bottom, prompting a search of the area that included deploying a sheriff’s helicopter near the 9200 block of Mission Gorge Road.

Deputies eventually spotted Manley leaving the river bottom near Mission Gorge Road and Carlton Hills Boulevard and arrested him, McEvoy said.

Manley was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of possession of a dagger and delaying a peace officer, the lieutenant said.

— City News Service

Warrant Suspect Arrested Following Brief Chase Into River Bottom in Santee was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: