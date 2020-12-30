University Heights Shoplifter Chase: Police Say Angelo Gomez Drove Stolen SUV

Share This Article:

A 26-year-old armed shoplifting suspect who led police in a chase in a stolen SUV that ended in Lincoln Park was being held Wednesday without bail, police reported.

San Diego Police Department Officer Scott Lockwood said the suspect, identified as Angelo Gomez of San Diego, entered a discount market near Ohio Street and Cleveland Avenue in University Heights about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was confronted by a store employee for allegedly shoplifting.

“The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the store employee before leaving the store,” Lockwood said.

A short time later, police were flagged down by a witness who told them a man with a gun had tried to shoplift something from a nearby store. Lockwood said the witness pointed out an SUV the suspect had been seen fleeing to after leaving the store.

Lockwood said a chase ensued when the suspect took off after failing to yield when officers attempted to contact him. The chase ended at a cul-de-sac at the end of Willie James Jones Avenue near Lincoln High School.

“The suspect stopped, got out of the SUV, fled on foot and was apprehended by police after jumping a fence,” Lockwood said.

Gomez was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, carrying an unregistered handgun, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, exhibiting a firearm, driving on a suspended or revoked license, resisting an officer and committing a felony while on bail.

— City News Service

