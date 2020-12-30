SDFRD Crews Put Out Kearny Mesa Restaurant Fire

Share This Article:

A fire damaged a Wienerschnitzel restaurant in Kearny Mesa Wednesday, but nobody was hurt, according to San Diego Fire Rescue Department.

The blaze, which was reported at 8:46 a.m., started in the attic of the fast-food eatery at 4393 Convoy St., according to the SDFRD, which sent an investigator to the scene to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

“A search was done to be sure no one was inside the restaurant and everyone had exited the building before our crews arrived,” according to a department incident report.

Nearly four dozen firefighters extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes of their arrival.

A damage estimate was not immediately released..

–City News Service

