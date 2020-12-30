Share This Article:

Police Wednesday were searching for an armed man who allegedly got into an physical altercation with another man, then carjacked him outside a Chula Vista motel.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The carjacking happened about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn motel on Broadway near G Street, Chula Vista police Lt. John English said.

The victim was sitting inside his blue GMC Yukon SUV when a man approached the car and tried opening a door handle, English said. The victim then confronted the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a weapon.

As the two men struggled over the semi-automatic pistol, its magazine and other pieces fell out, leaving just one chambered bullet that was fired during the fight, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

The thief then hopped into the victim’s SUV and drove off.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, suffered a laceration to the face, but refused medical treatment, English said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

–City News Service

Gunman Carjacks Man After Struggle Over Weapon Outside Chula Vista Motel was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: