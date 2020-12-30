Child Riding Scooter Struck by Car in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

A young child riding an electric scooter was injured Wednesday when struck by a car in Chula Vista, authorities said.

Chula Vista police said the boy, who is about 6 to 7 years old, may have suffered a broken leg when he darted out in front of a 2009 Toyota Corolla headed eastbound in the 100 block of Montgomery Street at 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the boy, who was not publicly identified, to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Corolla’s driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not believed to be factors in the traffic collision, according to police.

