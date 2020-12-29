Transient Found Dead Near a Homeless Encampment in El Cajon

Share This Article:

An unidentified transient was found dead Tuesday by another transient in a dirt field by a homeless encampment near the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp from Interstate 8 in El Cajon.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Peter Azcaiturrieta said a call came in at 3:25 p.m. from a witness who observed a motionless body in an open dirt field just south of the Magnolia Avenue near a Motel Six and a China Buffet close to the off-ramp.

“Another transient in the area was walking along a storm drain and discovered a body face down,” Azcaiturrieta said. “There were no obvious signs of trauma. It doesn’t appear there was any foul play.”

Azcaiturrieta described the victim as a man about 30 to 35 years old.

“His identity is unknown at this time,” Azcaiturrieta said.

— City News Service

