Transient Found Dead Near a Homeless Encampment in El Cajon

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A California Highway Patrol cruiser
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An unidentified transient was found dead Tuesday by another transient in a dirt field by a homeless encampment near the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp from Interstate 8 in El Cajon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Peter Azcaiturrieta said a call came in at 3:25 p.m. from a witness who observed a motionless body in an open dirt field just south of the Magnolia Avenue near a Motel Six and a China Buffet close to the off-ramp.

“Another transient in the area was walking along a storm drain and discovered a body face down,” Azcaiturrieta said. “There were no obvious signs of trauma. It doesn’t appear there was any foul play.”

Azcaiturrieta described the victim as a man about 30 to 35 years old.

“His identity is unknown at this time,” Azcaiturrieta said.

— City News Service

Transient Found Dead Near a Homeless Encampment in El Cajon was last modified: December 29th, 2020 by Elizabeth Ireland

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss