Security Guard Injured In Downtown Car Theft

A security guard who caught a suspect in the act of stealing his car was injured trying to stop the man, police said Tuesday.

San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood said the car theft took place at 777 Sixth Ave. in downtown San Diego about 11:20 p.m. Monday night.

Lockwood said the security guard returned from his rounds to find someone inside his parked marked car with the engine running.

“The security guard tried to get the suspect out of the vehicle and was dragged about a third of a block,” Lockwood said. “The suspect stopped to push him out and drove off.”

The severity of the guard’s injuries were unknown.

Lockwood said the stolen car was abandoned a short distance away about 10 minutes later.

The suspect was described as a tall Black man in his 20s to 30s wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

–City News Service

