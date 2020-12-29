Man Severely Injured in Carlsbad Head-On Collision

A head-on crash involving two SUVs Tuesday left a Carlsbad man hospitalized with serious injuries, police reported.
Carlsbad Police Department Lt. Christie Calderwood said a Honda CR-V and a Dodge Durango collided at 12:41 p.m. on Alicante Road south of Tanzanite Drive.
“A man driving the Honda CR-V was northbound on Alicante Road at a high rate of speed when he crossed over into the oncoming traffic lane and hit the Dodge Durango head-on,” Calderwood said.
The Honda driver, a 62-year-old Carlsbad man whose name was withheld, was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, Calderwood said.
The driver of the Durango, a 44-year-old Oceanside man, suffered minor injuries, Calderwood said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to police, who said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
— City News Service
