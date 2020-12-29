Share This Article:

An investigation was underway Tuesday into the cause of a fire that broke out in an unoccupied auto shop in the Rolando neighborhood, causing an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday at 7215 El Cajon Blvd., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz, who said firefighters “saw light smoke coming from the back of the building when they arrived.”

“A second alarm was requested because of the potential of the fire, but was canceled before the second alarm units arrived. It turned out to be a small fire inside the shop,” she said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A total of 69 firefighting personnel from La Mesa, El Cajon and Santee responded to the blaze.

Losses were estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $5,000 to contents.

Story updated at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

— City News Service

Fire Inside Unoccupied Rolando Auto Shop Does $15,000 in Damage was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: