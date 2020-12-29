Share This Article:

An Escondido Fire Department crew was investigating what caused a residential garage fire Tuesday that resulted in smoke damage.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The blaze was first reported at 1:56 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Jeffrey Avenue.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which damaged the garage and also caused smoke damage throughout the home, a fire department spokesman said.

There were no injuries, and no cause has been determined, the spokesman said. It was unclear if anyone was at home when the fire broke out.

–City News Service

Escondido Fire Damages Garage; No Injuries Reported was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: