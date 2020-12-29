Share This Article:

The FBI San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force and the La Mesa Police Department Tuesday circulated surveillance photos of a man who robbed a Bank of the West branch after handing the teller a note saying he was in possession of an explosive device.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The unidentified suspect, who robbed the branch at 8690 Center Drive about 1:10 p.m. Monday, waited in line until he was called by a teller.

“When the suspect approached the teller, the robber produced a note demanding money from the bank,” according to an FBI statement. “The note threatened that the robber possessed a bomb. No bomb or weapon was seen by witnesses inside the bank. After receiving money from the teller, the robber fled on foot.”

Story continues below

Surveillance camera image of Bank of West robbery suspect. FBI photo Surveillance camera image of Bank of West robbery suspect. FBI photo Surveillance camera image of Bank of West robbery suspect. FBI photo

The suspect was described as white with freckles and longer hair, 25 to 30 years old and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing dark pants, a black long-sleeved black hoodie sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and a baseball hat, with a white bandana covering his face. Once outside the bank, he was seen wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt rather than the hoodie.

Bank Robber Pictured in La Mesa: White Bandana Man Said He Had Bomb was last modified: by

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts was urged to call San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org or www.fbi.gov/tips.

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: