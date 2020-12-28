Stolen Vehicle Suspect Arrested After Power Pole Crash

Share This Article:

A suspect accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a utility pole in the Mid-City area, triggering a power outage, was in custody Monday.

San Diego Police Department Officer Scott Lockwood said the crash, which occurred at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of 54th Street, ended a brief pursuit that began when the unidentified suspect failed to yield to officers.

“The driver attempted to flee but was taken into custody after he crashed into a power pole that caused a power outage that went for a few blocks,” Lockwood said. “The driver was arrested for failure to yield and possession of a stolen vehicle.”

–City News Service

