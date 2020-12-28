Police Seeking Suspect Who Crashed Stolen SUV In El Cajon Yard

Share This Article:

A search was underway for the driver who crashed a stolen SUV through a fence and into a backyard Monday in El Cajon.

El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard said the crash involving a gray 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was reported at 3:27 a.m. at 793 Ellen Lane. No injuries were reported.

“We took it as a hit-and-run with property damage only involving a stolen car by unknown suspects,” Soulard said. “By the time police and fire personnel responded, they found the vehicle unoccupied and that the suspect gone.”

Soulard said the SUV had been stolen from the 200 block of Second Street in El Cajon on Saturday.

— City News Service

