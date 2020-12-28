Northbound Sunrise Highway Closed Due to Dangerous Winter Weather

Share This Article:

Sunrise Highway was closed to northbound traffic Monday at Old Highway 80 due to dangerous winter weather and crowded conditions, the California Highway Patrol said.

Southbound traffic in the Mount Laguna area is not affected, according to the agency.

The winter storms led CHP to require chains for drivers traveling between state Route 79 and Old Highway 80.

A winter storm warning issued Monday morning by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County mountains above 4,500 feet.

— City News Service

