La Mesa Bank Robbery Suspect at Large

La Mesa Police cruiser
A La Mesa Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A suspect robbed a La Mesa bank Monday afternoon and fled the scene, police reported.

The heist occurred at Bank Of The West at 8690 Center Drive at 1:11 p.m.

“The robbery was done with a demand note presented by a suspect to a bank employee,” La Mesa Police Department Sgt. Dan Herrin said.

La Mesa police, with the assistance of a sheriff’s helicopter, searched for the suspect in the immediate area but were unsuccessful, according to Herrin, who described the man as white and 20 to 30 years old, with long dirty blonde hair and dirty hands. He was wearing a long black jacket with white writing on it and had a white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call La Mesa watch commander at 619-667-7516.

— City News Service

