Hit-and-Run Driver Slams into Car, Shears Fire Hydrant in East Village

A man driving a dark sedan collided with a white car and fire hydrant after running a red light in downtown San Diego early Monday.

The hit-and-run crash occurred about 6 a.m. at the intersection of G Street and Park Boulevard, according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Bubble.

Witnesses said the sedan driver walked away from the scene headed westbound on Market Street.

The driver of a white car which was struck was uninjured and called police.

The broken fire hydrant sprayed water into the air until firefighters arrived and shut it down.

— City News Service

