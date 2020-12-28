Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Pauma Valley Head-On Collision

Head-On Collision
Firefighters free drivers after head-on collision in Pauma Valley. Courtesy @CalFireSanDiego

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 76 near Pauma Valley Drive Monday night while the other driver had moderate injuries.

Firefighters took 25 minutes to cut the drivers out of their vehicles, according to Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots. They were taken by ambulances to Palomar Hospital.

The collision between a white-paneled van and a sedan occurred at 6:18 p.m., Shoots said.

The names of the drivers were not released. There were no passengers in either car.

One lane on Highway 76 was closed to traffic for about 90 minutes due to the crash, Shoots said.

— City News Service

