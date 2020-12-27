Police Searching for 18-Year-Old Homicide Suspect in El Cerrito Shooting

Share This Article:

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in the El Cerrito neighborhood, authorities said Sunday.

At 11:03 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Police Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a possible shooting outside a residence in the 5700 block of El Cajon Boulevard, said Lt. Matt Hobbs of the San Diego Police Department’s homicide unit.

“When patrol officers arrived on scene, they located a man on a second-floor landing with an apparent gunshot wound to his head,” Dobbs said. “The officers moved the man to a safe location and began CPR.”

The man was eventually transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he died of his injuries, Dobbs said.

“It is very early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the lieutenant said. “We do know the victim had been in an altercation with a white male suspect who fled the scene. The victim has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time.”

A suspect was identified as Joseph Mehlenbacher, 18. Mehlenbacher is considered armed and dangerous, Dobbs said. He was last seen driving a white 2002 Honda Accord with California plate 8CJY250.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

