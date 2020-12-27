Police Arrest 1 Driver, Impound 6 Vehicles at Chula Vista DUI Checkpoint

Share This Article:

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, police said Sunday.

The checkpoint, in the 300 block of East H Street, was conducted Saturday by Chula Vista Police Department officers from 6 p.m. to midnight, Officer Oscar Miranda said.

Of the 1,890 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 856 vehicles were screened, Miranda said.

Three drivers were given field sobriety tests and one driver was arrested, the officer said.

Six unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and six vehicles were impounded.

Miranda said the CVPD will conduct more DUI checkpoints throughout the rest of the year.

— City News Service

