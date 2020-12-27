Man Reported Missing in Oceanside Found Struck, Injured by SUV in Vista

Share This Article:

A man recently reported missing from Oceanside was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in Vista.

The collision was reported just before 3 a.m. at 2405 North Santa Fe Avenue, according to San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Kevin Johnston.

The pedestrian was struck by a red Dodge Dakota that was southbound on Santa Fe Avenue.

“The driver of the Dodge Dakota looked down briefly and when he looked back up a pedestrian was standing in the middle of the roadway in front of him,” Johnston said. “The driver of the Dodge Dakota attempted to swerve but collided with the pedestrian.”

Oceanside firefighters provided first aid to the pedestrian, who suffered an apparent broken leg and was unconscious with what appeared to be severe head trauma, the sergeant said.

He was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment, Johnston said.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, he said.

— City News Service

