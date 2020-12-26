Early Morning Fire Displaces 7 in Mountain View Neighborhood of San Diego

Share This Article:

An early morning fire destroyed a home in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego on Saturday and displaced seven residents.

A fire that apparently started in the kitchen had fully engulfed the house at 3820 Teak Street by 3:30 a.m.

The four adults and three children were able to get out of the home, but one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The fire spread to two vehicles parked outside the house as well as nearby trees.

San Diego Fire-Rescue called for an arson team to investigate the cause of the blaze.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

