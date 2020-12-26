Share This Article:

A DUI checkpoint will be held Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight at an undisclosed location in Chula Vista, police said.

During the checkpoint, Chula Vista Police Department officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Officer Oscar Miranda said.

“We are still out there looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is still dangerous,” Miranda said. “If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying home.”

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, the officer said.

–City News Service

Chula Vista Police Department Plans DUI Checkpoint Saturday

