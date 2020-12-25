Patients Rushed to San Diego Hospital After Suspected Gas Explosion in Tijuana

Share This Article:

At least seven people were rushed to UCSD Medical Center Friday after an apparent gas explosion in an apartment building in Tijuana, Mexico, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

The patients had varying degrees of injuries.

The station said the explosion was reported around 11 a.m. at a building on Calle Alba Roja.

The location of the suspected gas explosion is not far from Estadio Caliente, where the Club Tijuana “Xolos” soccer team plays.

The hospital had no immediate information on the patients.

— City News Service

