Share This Article:

A distraught man driving a van stolen in Sorrento Valley led San Diego police and the California Highway Patrol on a lengthy chase Thursday that ended in Riverside County, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

San Diego Police Department Officer Scott Lockwood said the white van was stolen from the 9400 block of Scranton Road about 10:45 a.m.

SDPD officers pursued the stolen vehicle through Mira Mesa, and the CHP took over the chase when the driver got onto northbound Interstate 15. The suspect, who’s in his 50s, was apprehended just south of Weirick Road in Corona at 11:54 a.m., according to the CHP.

“The suspect was suicidal and inflicted harm to himself, possibly with a sharp-edged knife or razor,” CHP Officer Javier Muniz said.

Muniz said the unidentified suspect was transported by ambulance to Inland Valley Hospital for treatment.

— City News Service

Sorrento Valley Van Theft Suspect Arrested in Riverside County After Chase was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: