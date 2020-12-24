Power Shut for Some North County Customers Amid Fire Weather

A total of 1,765 utility customers in the unincorporated communities of Valley Center, Rincon, Pauma Valley and Lilac in North County San Diego have been deprived of power since 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning, San Diego Gas & Electric reported.
“Due to unsafe conditions in the area, we have turned off power,” the utility said.
SDG&E estimated power would be restored to the affected residents by 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
–City News Service
