Share This Article:

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will add patrols to search out impaired drivers through New Year’s Day.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

There have been 5,793 people booked into jail for suspicion of impaired driving in San Diego County this year. The sheriff’s department made 759 of those arrests.

“Accidents caused by impaired driving are 100% preventable,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “Don’t make a bad decision that can ruin your holidays and possibly the rest of your life.”

Gore reminded drivers to plan a safe way home before holiday parties begin and designate a sober driver before drinking. Drivers who are impaired should use a taxi or ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation.

– City News Service

More Deputies to Patrol County Seeking Out DUI Offenders Through New Year’s was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: