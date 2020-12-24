LA County Resident Killed in Crash on I-5 Near Camp Pendleton

Share This Article:

A man was fatally injured Thursday when his SUV veered off Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton and overturned.

California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar said the driver was southbound on the I-5, south of Basilone Road, when his Toyota 4-Runner left the roadway for unknown reasons about 5 a.m.

“The Toyota overturned and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, which came to rest in the Coaster railroad right-of-way west of the freeway,” Escobar said.

The CHP, Camp Pendleton Fire Department and North County Transit District all responded to the scene, and the victim, a 40-year-old man from Reseda, was pronounced dead at the scene, Escobar said.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash, which temporarily disrupted passenger rail service, he said.

— City News Service

