CHP Urges Road Safety During Holidays

As San Diegans prepare to mark the Christmas holiday period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Highway Patrol Wednesday reminded motorists the rules of safe driving are just as critical as ever.

Although traffic may be lighter this holiday season, it is not an invitation to speed. The rules of the road still apply, and motorists should avoid driving while tired, impaired or distracted, CHP officials said.

California has instituted a Regional Stay Home Order throughout most of the state, and is advising residents to stay close to home as much as possible and not travel significant distances. If you must travel, the CHP issued a few reminders: don’t drink and drive, avoid distractions, always buckle up, and leave plenty of time to get to your destination.

“The CHP wants to ensure your safety throughout this unprecedented year,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “We are hopeful that the public will do their part and remember to make safety a priority.”

The CHP will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period, which begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday and concludes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any drivers in need of help.

— City News Service

