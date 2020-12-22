County Emergency Services Increases Qualified Shelter Workers By 67% In 2020

Share This Article:

Photo by Chris StoneThe San Diego County Office of Emergency Services increased its number of qualified shelter workers and managers by 67% as part of an effort to be better prepared for opening and maintaining emergency shelters during disasters, it was announced Tuesday.

OES increased the number of county employees who are qualified to work at and manage emergency shelters from 420 to 702 personnel in 2020.

“While the American Red Cross serves as our primary source for providing emergency shelter during an emergency, this increase in qualified personnel to our county shelter team program helps to improve our rapid response capabilities,” San Diego County OES Director Jeff Toney said.

“This large increase in qualified personnel will allow us to be better prepared to open and operate additional facilities when the demand exceeds the resources provided by the Red Cross.”

All county workers are classified as disaster service workers.

Toney said most of the county’s qualified shelter workers and managers come from departments outside of OES. The training they undergo, which now includes a specific pandemic section, teaches them how to ensure county residents are living safely with increased preparedness for disasters.

–City News Service

