Police Arrest La Mesa Parking Lot Shooting Suspect, Release Photo of Victim

A suspect in the shooting of a man gunned down earlier this month in a La Mesa parking lot was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder.

Alexander Cesar Nghiem, 20, was taken into custody at his San Diego home, according to the La Mesa Police Department. He is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Di’Marcus Lavonne Mayes.

The 29-year-old victim, of Escondido, was found by police about 9:40 p.m. Dec. 11 in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village suffering from gunshot wounds. Police received multiple 911 calls of gunshots heard in the parking lot, with one caller reported seeing a victim down on the ground.

Police say Mayes was shot multiple times in the upper torso. He died at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a dark sedan, possibly a two-door, leaving the scene at a high rate of speed southbound on Lake Murray Boulevard, authorities said, but it was unknown if the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400, or the Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line at 888-580-TIPS.

— Staff report and City News Service

