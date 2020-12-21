Share This Article:

An investigation was underway Monday into a two-vehicle collision at an Escondido intersection that killed both drivers.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash involving a 1990 Nissan 300ZX and a 2006 Volvo S40 occurred at 9:51 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Country Club Drive, according to Escondido police Lt. Kevin Toth.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to Toth, who said neither vehicle was carrying any passengers.

Toth said the 300ZX had been traveling south on Broadway and the Volvo was eastbound on Country Club Drive. Both cars collided upon entering the intersection, which is controlled by a traffic signal, sending both vehicles south on Broadway.

It was unclear who had the right-of-way, he said.

The Nissan driver, a 20-year-old man, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Toth, who identified the other driver as a 42-year-old woman.

Both motorists were Escondido residents whose names were being withheld pending the completion of family notifications.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, police said.

Escondido traffic investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Adan Martinez with the Traffic Division at 760-839-4729. Those who want to remain anonymous can call a tip line at 760-743-8477 or go online at police.escondido.org.

— City News Service

Mystery of Crash That Killed 2 Escondido Drivers: Who Had the Right-of-Way? was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: