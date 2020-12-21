About 75 San Diegans Without Power in Intown Neighborhoods

A total of 75 customers in Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park were without power Monday morning due to an outage, San Diego Gas & Electric reported.
The utility said the outage began at 8:28 a.m.
“Our crews have found a need to repair SDG&E equipment,” the utility said.
SDG&E estimated power would be out until 11:30 a.m.
–City News Service
