About 75 San Diegans Without Power in Intown Neighborhoods

A total of 75 customers in Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park were without power Monday morning due to an outage, San Diego Gas & Electric reported.

The utility said the outage began at 8:28 a.m.

“Our crews have found a need to repair SDG&E equipment,” the utility said.

SDG&E estimated power would be out until 11:30 a.m.

–City News Service

