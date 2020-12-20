Police Search for Suspect Bicyclist Who Rode Up, Stabbed Man in Hillcrest

Share This Article:

A 32-year-old man is expected to survive a stab wound to the abdomen after being attacked by a suspect who rode up on a bicycle and assaulted him on a bridge in the Hillcrest community of San Diego, police said.

The victim was with friends on a bridge in the 3900 block of Vermont Street when the bicyclist rode up about 9 p.m. Saturday and stabbed him once in the abdomen, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect rode away southbound on the bridge. Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No description of the suspect was available.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the assault to call them at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

