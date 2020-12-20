Auto Theft Suspect Hits, Gravely Injures Pedestrian in Egger Highlands Trailer Park

Share This Article:

A 52-year-old man was struck and gravely injured Sunday in a San Diego trailer park, and the motorist who hit him in a stolen Hummer was arrested.

The incident began just after 11:10 a.m. when San Diego police received a call from Chula Vista police who were involved in the pursuit of the Hummer, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

The Hummer was snatched from a RoadOne impound yard in Chula Vista, SDPD Lt. Bryan Brecht told the media.

The vehicle initially crashed at a gas station at 1400 Melrose Ave. in Chula Vista. The driver continued evading police, going south on Interstate 5, exiting into a trailer park at 1600 Palm Ave., Brown said.

Officers tried to stop the driver but he sped away and hit the pedestrian, Brown said. It appeared the collision was intentional, she added.

Police took the driver, 44, into custody with help from a K-9 dog deployed to stop him, Brown said. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being arrested. His name was not immediately available.

The victim suffered severe trauma and was unresponsive when paramedics transported him to a hospital, Brown said.

Because of the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries, officers summoned the SDPD’s homicide unit to investigate the case she said.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service

