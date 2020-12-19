Woman Driving Tractor Carrying Water Tank Dies on Route 94 in Campo

Share This Article:

A woman driving a tractor carrying a water tank died Saturday in a crash on State Route 94, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The crash happened at 12:06 p.m. Saturday when a tractor with a water tank was reported on its side in the right shoulder of SR-94 west of Buckman Springs Road with no other vehicles involved, according to Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

Four fire engines and a rescue rig from Cal Fire arrived on the scene at 12:15 p.m. and about 20 firefighters tried to extricate the driver from where the cab had been smashed in, Shoots said. At about 1 p.m., the driver was pulled out of the cab, but was pronounced dead.

A helicopter landed in a nearby park in case it was needed to transport the victim.

Caltrans San Diego said all lanes of eastbound and westbound SR-94 were blocked and asked travelers to use an alternate route. The CHP said the freeway would probably be closed for a couple of hours while investigators look into the cause of the crash.

–City News Service

