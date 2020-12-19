Share This Article:

One driver was arrested for suspected DUI at a police checkpoint, authorities said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The checkpoint, at 7100 University Ave., was held from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight, according to Sgt. T. Purdy of the La Mesa Police Department.

Officers inspected 1,156 vehicles through the checkpoint, Purdy said.

La Mesa officers will hold another checkpoint in the summer of 2021.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service

La Mesa Police Arrest One Driver at DUI Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: