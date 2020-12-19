One driver was arrested for suspected DUI at a police checkpoint, authorities said Saturday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The checkpoint, at 7100 University Ave., was held from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight, according to Sgt. T. Purdy of the La Mesa Police Department.
Officers inspected 1,156 vehicles through the checkpoint, Purdy said.
La Mesa officers will hold another checkpoint in the summer of 2021.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
–City News Service
La Mesa Police Arrest One Driver at DUI Checkpoint was last modified: December 19th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: