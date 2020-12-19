Drunken Woman Crashes Minivan Carrying 5 Children in La Mesa

Share This Article:

A drunken woman speeding in a minivan carrying five children crashed into a parked car in La Mesa on Friday night, seriously injuring two of the children.

The minivan went through a stop sign at the intersection of Baltimore Drive and Aztec Drive shortly before 11 p.m., hitting a parked sedan.

None of the children were in car seats. Two suffered serious injuries and the others had minor injuries. All were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital.

La Mesa Police arrested the woman on suspicion of DUI and felony child endangerment.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

