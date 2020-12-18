La Mesa Police Plan Friday Night DUI Checkpoint on University Avenue

Share This Article:

The La Mesa Police Department announced plans for a DUI checkpoint on University Avenue on Friday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers between 6 p.m. and midnight to check for alcohol or drug impairment.

Checkpoints are regularly announced in advance, and the department said this one would be in the 7100 block of University Avenue.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission, “ said Acting Chief Ray Sweeney. “We are still out there in the middle of a pandemic because driving under the influence is still dangerous and puts a further strain on critical resources.”

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

