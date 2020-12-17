Skateboard-Carrying Man Robs Chase Bank in San Marcos

Share This Article:

A skateboard-toting man in sunglasses robbed a bank in north San Diego County late Thursday morning, the San Diego Sheriff reported.

The thief, who appeared to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Chase bank branch office in the 300 block of South Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos about 11:45 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Lt. Glen Twyman said.

The robber, who was carrying a red, white and blue skateboard, was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-11-inch, 150-pound white man in dark glasses, baggy black pants and a black hooded jacket with a gray logo on it.

— City News Service

